Man arrested in shooting death of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Oakland rapper.
Police arrested 30-year-old Dominic Gates last week in Berkeley.
PREVIOUS STORY: Oakland rapper shot, killed outside beauty store event; police searching for suspect
He's facing a murder charge for killing 27-year-old Alliauna Green, who went by Tan DaGod professionally.
She was fatally shot outside of the re-opening of a beauty supply store at 40th and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on July 13.
Tan DaGod was there for a promotional appearance.