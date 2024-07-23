Man arrested in shooting death of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper Tan DaGod outside of a beauty supply store event in Oakland, police said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Oakland rapper.

Police arrested 30-year-old Dominic Gates last week in Berkeley.

He's facing a murder charge for killing 27-year-old Alliauna Green, who went by Tan DaGod professionally.

She was fatally shot outside of the re-opening of a beauty supply store at 40th and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on July 13.

Tan DaGod was there for a promotional appearance.