  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested in shooting death of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod, police say

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod: OPD
A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper Tan DaGod outside of a beauty supply store event in Oakland, police said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Oakland rapper.

Police arrested 30-year-old Dominic Gates last week in Berkeley.

PREVIOUS STORY: Oakland rapper shot, killed outside beauty store event; police searching for suspect

He's facing a murder charge for killing 27-year-old Alliauna Green, who went by Tan DaGod professionally.

She was fatally shot outside of the re-opening of a beauty supply store at 40th and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on July 13.

Tan DaGod was there for a promotional appearance.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW