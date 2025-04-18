Man found fatally stabbed in downtown San Jose apartment, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in downtown San Jose early Thursday morning.

Officers responded about 2:34 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at an apartment in the 300 block of South Market Street, where they found a man with at least one stab wound.

Medical crews attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, San Jose police said.

Neighbors say the building is normally quiet unless there is a convention across the street -- they don't remember anything this serious happening before.

"I have a friend in the building and I have to ask her what happened, if they are okay or something like that but they were OK," said Cecilia Melendez, owner of Casa Guzmania.

The victim's name was not released. A motive for the death is being investigated.

The death is the city's eighth homicide this year.