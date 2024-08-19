Man injured after getting trapped inside San Francisco sewer pipe, fire department says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters rescued an injured man trapped inside a pipe underneath Great Highway in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood in the early hours Sunday, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire department got a call at 3:41 a.m. Sunday from a man who said he heard screaming in the vicinity of a manhole on upper Great Highway near Vicente Street, said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias.

Apparently, the man somehow got into the pipe and then crawled along inside the pipe, which was 20 feet below street level, Elias said. At some point there was a downward drop in the pipe, and the man fell on his head, according to Elias.

"Performing a rescue inside a confined space like a sewer pipe involves getting an OSHA permit to enter the confined space," Elias said. After all the proper protocols were observed, firefighters found the man and rescued him, extricating him from the pipe shortly after 5 a.m., according to Elias.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with what Elias described as serious injuries.