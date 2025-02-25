Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Oakland officers, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man suffered minor injuries in an exchange of gunfire with Oakland police officers on Monday afternoon.

Oakland police did not specify in a press release and public statement posted on YouTube if the man was shot by officers, but said gunfire was exchanged at two locations, including in the 900 block of 92nd Avenue.

The department did not immediately respond to a press request for clarification. The press release said limited information was being released as the shooting was being investigated.

Oakland police officers were called to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving reports that an armed man was threatening people and allegedly pointing a firearm at them.

The man allegedly pointed a firearm at officers who tried to detain him, before shots were allegedly fired by both parties. The department did not specify who fired first.

The man ran from officers, who gave chase. Officers and the suspect again exchanged gunfire at a second location nearby, according to police.

The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for his injuries, which police described as minor.

Police did not report any injuries to officers.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department. The shooting will also be independently investigated by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Community Police Review Agency (CPRA), in accordance with department policy.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the department's policy.