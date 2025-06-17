Man shot, killed while walking his dog in San Leandro, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A man was still holding on to his dog's leash when he was found fatally shot in the back on a San Leandro street over the weekend, police said Monday.

Police were called about 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the area of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, where the unresponsive victim was lying on the ground.

The man, in his late 40s, was lying on his back with the dog's leash still in his hand. The dog wasn't injured, police said.

Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene and the Alameda County Coroner determined he had been shot in the back.

A motive in the shooting hasn't been determined. The victim's dog was taken to a temporary shelter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact San Leandro police via any of the following methods: Detective Sergeant Jason Vincent at (510)577-3315, Detective Cole Pricco at (510)577-3244, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).