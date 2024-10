Man shot in SF's Mission District, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man was shot in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at 24th and Mission.

SFPD says they found a man with gunshot wounds and CPR was performed on the victim.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.