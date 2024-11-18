Man trapped on cliff at San Francisco beach airlifted to safety, video shows

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man stuck on a cliff in San Francisco was rescued uninjured by the San Francisco Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol Sunday, the fire department said.

A 911 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. about the man, who was said to be trapped above Baker Beach yelling for help, and the two agencies teamed up to rescue him from his plight, according to the fire department.

Units from the fire department found the man with air assistance from CHP air operations, and rescuers got him off the cliff and took him to a fire department ambulance, the department said.

The man wasn't injured and refused any medical attention, according to the department.