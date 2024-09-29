5 rescued from boat stranded on SF Ocean Beach waters, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people who were stranded in a boat off San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Sunday are now safe, authorities say.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a call at about 2 p.m. about a boat in distress near the Great Highway and Quintara Street.

SFFD rescue swimmers, National Park Service lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard used jet skis to transfer the people to a Coast Guard boat.

"We haven't determined the cause of why the boat was there. It was inoperable is all we know at this time. But, they were able to drop their anchor and stay stationary. But, they were in a little precarious position by being in the breaks, so they were getting pushed around quite a bit," said SFFD Lt. Mariano Elias.

The victims were taken to the Coast Guard base in Marin.

Nobody was injured.