Many Bay Area cities to see hottest day of the year so far on Friday

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many cities away from the coast will see their hottest weather so far this year arriving on Friday.

We are comfortably cool Wednesday, but by Friday daytime highs will jump 15 to 25 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Friday for areas shaded in orange (heat alerts below). This will be their hottest day so far this year.

There is a moderate to major heat risk Friday afternoon. Those susceptible to heat should take precautions to stay cool.

Heat relief arrives Sunday with sharply cooler air.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know