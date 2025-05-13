Many Sonoma State athletes moving on after sports programs cuts ruling

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, students and faculty at Sonoma State University are figuring out a new path forward after a court defeat, which would have paused a controversial plan to cut all athletic programs and some academic classes, to help close a multi-million dollar budget deficit. Now, student athletes are trying to decide what their next move will be - many say they will transfer to other schools.

"It's kind of like a stab in the back," said Morgan Kingsbury.

Morgan Kingsbury is one of many Sonoma State University student athletes, now at a crossroads.

On Friday, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge rejected a legal challenge brought by seven student athletes, which attempted to block cuts of all athletic programs and some academic courses.

"Just knowing we came here to play four years of softball, got ripped out from under us," said Alexis Camberos, Sonoma State women's softball player.

The court action clears the way for Sonoma State's controversial budget cuts to move ahead, to close a $24 million deficit.

In message to the campus community, Sonoma State interim president Emily Cutrer said:

"While the court ruling affirms Sonoma State's ability to take actions to resolve its financial situation and provides a measure of resolution, I recognize the difficult impact on our community and so many of its beloved members. Moving forward, we will continue to communicate with transparency."

"We're still fighting, I knew this would be difficult, still talking with local legislators," said men's soccer coach, Marcus Ziemer.

The clock is ticking on appeals - it's finals week and graduation commencement is this weekend.

Many student athletes have made their minds up.

"It sucks, we plan and go play somewhere else," Kingsbury added.

"I'm transferring as well, trying to find another place, somewhere in California,"

"I consider every teammate a brother, it's hard to process what's been done," said SSU men's soccer player, Oscar Palmerin.

The law firm representing the students say there's approximately 5,000 students enrolled at Sonoma State with almost 250 students competing in sports. It's unclear where that leaves enrollment if many decide to leave.

"I already know deposits are down, applications are down for next fall," said Ziemer.

Gerard Guidice, Mayor of Rohnert Park, says he's invested in helping Sonoma State survive and succeed. His city is part of an economic partnership with the university.

"The kids bring a unique dynamic, not only freshness they but spend money on gas and Taco Bell," said Guidice.