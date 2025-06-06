Marin French Cheese Company is celebrating 160 years of cheese

MARIN, Calif. -- Tucked away on a beautiful ranch in West Marin is a cheese making company that has stood the test of time. The Marin French Cheese Company has been making cheeses for 160 years and is committed to stewarding the land for now and future generations.

"We mix tradition and innovation. All our cheeses are made with time-tested recipes. We're really not making cheese very differently than we were in the 1800's, but we are also not afraid to improve or make changes," states Bonnie Kaufman, brand manager at Marin French Cheese Co.

"It's really special out here. It's almost like a timeless experience. It could be 1925 or it could be 2025. You kind of just enjoy the big nature, the beauty of West Marin out here. There is really something special about not having great cellphone service, unplugging, and just enjoying the land for what it is," added Kelley Levin, Hospitality Marketing Manager at Marin French Cheese Company.

The ranch allows people to come and purchase all sorts of products like cheese, wine, honey and other locally sourced products from the shop. Customers can also enjoy their purchases on the expansive property and enjoy the pond and wildlife in a peaceful landscape.

"I think everyone is always surprised to hear that we are the country's oldest cheese company. We're here in California, so it's always a big surprise and we are really proud we have 160 years under our belts. We have the most years as cheese makers in this country, and then they taste the cheese, and it speaks for itself," Levin expanded.

To learn more, visit The Marin French Cheese Company website.