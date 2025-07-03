Body found in Anderson Reservoir ID'd as missing teen Marissa DiNapoli: Morgan Hill police

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The body found in Anderson Lake Bridge Wednesday evening has been identified as missing 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli, the Santa Clara County Coroner's office confirmed Thursday.

The body was found by a drone flown by community search groups looking for the teen who had been missing since Saturday night.

DiNapoli's family issued a statement saying: ""We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Marissa, and at this time, our family kindly asks for privacy as we grieve and navigate this difficult journey."

"She was, is and always will have a special place in all of our hearts," Tara Guerrero said.

DiNapoli's former teacher, Tara Guererro, is still in shock over the entire situation.

"I couldn't believe it," Guerrero said. "Everybody says, 'I can't believe this happened so close to home.' Then when it does, it just blows your mind away."

Morgan Hill police say DiNapoli's boyfriend Martin Mendoza is considered a person of interest, after he was uncooperative with investigators.

He is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry with a license plate of either CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

Mendoza was last seen at a home along Trail Drive, which is located just at the base of the hill where the body was found by the Anderson Lake Bridge - roughly 10 minutes and 3 miles away.

DiNapoli's family says they saw the two arguing in a security video recorded at the home Sunday morning, where her car was also later located.

"We see her come out of the house and we see her leave with Martin," DiNapoli's sister Monice Ramirez said. "They were leaving the house together and Martin comes back with the car without Marissa."

Guerrero says DiNapoli was full of potential.

She says DiNapoli would take extra food from the school and deliver it to the homeless and DiNapoli was described as someone who had a big heart.

"She was just such a kind, kind soul," Guererro said. "When she would walk into a room, her smile was just infectious. So, we're all pretty heartbroken right now."

The family is holding a candlelight vigil near Anderson Lake Bridge up along East Dunne Avenue at 6 p.m. Thursday.

There is expected to be a major turnout to honor a young woman who meant so much to so many in Morgan Hill and beyond.