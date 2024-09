Northern CA firefighters rescue marmot from inside car engine

Pollack Pines firefighters in California had to take apart a vehicle to rescue a marmot that hitched a ride inside the engine compartment.

Pollack Pines firefighters in California had to take apart a vehicle to rescue a marmot that hitched a ride inside the engine compartment.

Pollack Pines firefighters in California had to take apart a vehicle to rescue a marmot that hitched a ride inside the engine compartment.

Pollack Pines firefighters in California had to take apart a vehicle to rescue a marmot that hitched a ride inside the engine compartment.

POLLACK PINES, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in Pollock Pines in Northern California had to take apart a vehicle to rescue a marmot that hitched a ride inside the engine compartment.

Marmots have been known to hide in engines to keep warm.

The owner of the vehicle drove to the fire station for help to get the critter out.

Firefighters had to remove some vehicle components to grab the mammal.

They can grow to 24 pounds this time of year.