Marshal shoots carjacking suspect outside Supreme Court justice's home

WASHINGTON -- A deputy U.S. Marshal allegedly shot an 18-year-old who tried to carjack him while he was on guard outside a Supreme Court justice's home in Washington, D.C., according to officials.

Two deputy Marshals were parked in separate cars when, at about 1:15 a.m. Friday, the suspect approached one of the Marshals and pointed a handgun at him in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Marshals fired their service weapons, police said. The suspect, 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting unfolded outside of the apartment where Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor lives, according to public records.

"The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices," a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said. "As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don't discuss specifics of protective details."

The carjacking attempt appears to be random.

Flowers was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, according to police.

The Marshal involved in the shooting is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team, police said.