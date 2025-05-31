Students remember Oakland teacher fatally struck by CHP chase suspect as inspirational, kind

Castlemont High School students remember their teacher, Dr. Marvin Boomer, after he was fatally struck by a CHP chase suspect in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Castlemont High School class of 2025 graduates prepared for their ceremony at Paramount Theater in Oakland on Friday, one big presence was missing.

"'Boomer' was a very inspirational person to me. A male figure. He showed us the ropes," said Elijah Washington, one of the graduating seniors.

Washington is talking about Dr. Marvin Boomer, affectionately known as "Boomer." He worked at Castlemont High for eight years. First as a math teacher, more recently as a college and career coach with the Pathways program. He was struck by a car and killed Wednesday night, two days before graduation.

Doctor Boomer was Erinea Newsome's former teacher. She says he motivated her when times were tough, told her to stay focused and get to graduation. Which she did - with honors.

"Which is why I am graduating today. I completed it and did very well. He is just very inspiring, inspirational. Like I said, he was very nice," said Newsome.

Since Thursday, friends and neighbors gathered at the intersection where Dr. Boomer was hit and killed by an SUV involved in a CHP chase through Oakland, a chase which CHP says was called off shortly before the fatal crash.

Doorbell camera video shows the moment when the driver lost control and hit Dr. Boomer, as he and his wife were out on an evening walk. Dr. Boomer died on scene.

The driver of the alleged stolen car was identified by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office as 18-year-old Eric Hernandez Garcia. Garcia was chased down and caught by OPD and CHP. On Friday, Garcia was arraigned. He faces multiple felony counts, including vehicular manslaughter.

"So unfortunate. The Castlemont family continues to lose these pillars in their community. It is just so important to have, you know, the community surround these kids," says Jasmine Washington, Elijah's stepmom.

She says she is proud of her son. Elijah earned a full-ride to Oregon State to play football. Elijah says Dr. Boomer helped him get there.

"It is just to always finish. No matter what you do, you do it at 110%. And finish strong," said Elijah. "I know he is watching and I know he is proud."