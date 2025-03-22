New Mexico police investigating mass shooting in Las Cruces park

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Police in New Mexico are investigating a mass shooting that occurred Friday night in Las Cruces, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday and Las Cruces police and fire personnel were dispatched to the reports of gunfire and possible gunshot victims near the parking lot of Young Park, according to a statement from Las Cruces police.

"Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals. Some were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso," police said.

Police have not yet released information on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries but did say they are working to identify and confirm the suspect or suspects involved in this case.

"Las Cruces police are receiving assistance from New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives," authorities said. "The area surrounding Young Park, particularly Walnut Street south of Lohman Avenue, is temporarily closed to traffic. Police encourage motorists to refrain from traveling in or entering that area."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.