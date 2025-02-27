Mayor Lurie: San Francisco saw its safest Chinese New Year Parade weekend since 2017

With the Chinese New Year Parade on the same weekend as NBA All-Star, Mayor Daniel Lurie says they saw a 30% drop in crime compared to last year.

With the Chinese New Year Parade on the same weekend as NBA All-Star, Mayor Daniel Lurie says they saw a 30% drop in crime compared to last year.

With the Chinese New Year Parade on the same weekend as NBA All-Star, Mayor Daniel Lurie says they saw a 30% drop in crime compared to last year.

With the Chinese New Year Parade on the same weekend as NBA All-Star, Mayor Daniel Lurie says they saw a 30% drop in crime compared to last year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials are touting a successful start to the Year of the Snake.

With the Chinese New Year Parade hosted on the same weekend as NBA All-Star weekend, Mayor Daniel Lurie says they saw a 30% drop in crime that weekend compared to last year.

"The eyes of the world were on San Francisco and we rose to the occasion like we always do," Lurie said.

MORE: Chinese New Year Parade and NBA All-Star game a big win for SF

San Francisco celebrated both Chinese New Year festivities and NBA All-Star events this weekend.

In fact, he says it's the safest Lunar New Year weekend the city has seen since 2017.

"The results we saw last weekend over the Lunar New Year Parade and All-Star Weekend are the proof that we know we can achieve results," he said. "My administration is committed to building on this progress, San Francisco's comeback is just getting started."

Lurie says this didn't happen overnight or because of one individual agency, but rather a team approach.

They said every sworn San Francisco Police officer was working that weekend.

MORE: Lion dances, firecrackers and more: Highlights of San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

The streets of San Francisco came alive Saturday night as the Chinese New Year Parade made its way through some of the most iconic parts of the city.

Muni saw its busiest weekend since the start of the pandemic and 911 operators answered 84% of their calls in 15 seconds or less.

The city hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors for the festivities, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott says he wants to build off of this momentum.

"We have to work together in this city to make things work and we have done just that," Scott said. "Our public safety partners, our mayor, our policy chief of public safety, we're all working together and that's why we are getting these results that we are getting."