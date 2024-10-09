Meet Hank: At 92, he's now Disney's current longest standing employee

Hank works as a Disneyland Resort firefighter and has been creating magic since 1958! One of his most unforgettable memories? Having lunch with Walt Disney himself!

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Hank Ameen's life has been nothing short of amazing, and this year, it's gotten even better.

At 92 years old, Ameen is celebrating 62 years at The Walt Disney Company, making him the current longest standing employee.

Ameen's love for Disney started when he and his wife visited Disneyland on their honeymoon in 1955. He became an official cast member three years later after serving in the Air Force. He landed the job as a Jungle Cruise skipper because of his previous experience as a bartender.

After a few seasons, Ameen wanted to try something new and joined the Garden Grove Fire Department, fulfilling a 35-year career as a city firefighter.

But he missed Disneyland.

He ended up working as a Disneyland Resort firefighter on his days off, monitoring the pyrotechnic safety for the firework spectaculars.

Decades later, he's still protecting cast members and guests.

With over half a century of experiences, Ameen's made some pretty remarkable memories, including having lunch with the Walt Disney himself.

"He started walking towards my table, but I never thought that he would sit with me," said Ameen. "He pulled up a chair and he asked me questions like, 'How do you like working here? How do you like the food? What can I do?' It was maybe a 10-minute conversation. That was a wonderful memory."

Congratulations, Hank!

To read more about his story, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.