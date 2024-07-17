New water shuttle connecting Alameda and Oakland suspends service on opening day

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The water shuttle that made its debut on Wednesday to bring people back and forth from Alameda to Oakland had to suspend service on its opening day.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry said on X it was due to a mechanical issue.

"Unfortunately due to a mechanical issue on the vessel, we have to suspend service on the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle for at least the remainder of today. We are so sorry to those excited to ride it. News on whether it can run tomorrow as soon as we have it."

Officials will see if the water shuttle service will be restored on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Previous article down below

"We had to be on the first trip, we're excited," Chris Mays, an Alameda resident said.

Meet Woodstock.

The 45-foot yellow pontoon is named not after the bird or music festival, but rather one of Alameda's oldest neighborhoods on the west end.

"We want to give more transportation options to Oakland residents and to Alameda residents, that's our main goal," Sarah Henry, a spokesperson for the city of Alameda said.

Before today, the only way for people to walk or bike from Oakland to Alameda is through the Posey Tube.

A harrowing walk Jon Goldstein makes twice a week.

"It's about a 15 minute walk through the tube and it's maybe two and a half to three feet wide and if a bicycle comes, you have to stand to the side wall which is filthy," Goldstein said. "This is a much better, free alternative."

Wednesday morning's maiden voyage kicks off a two-year pilot program, designed to help people move easily and sustainably between the two cities, 37 times a day.

"To be able to start in Jack London, there's no grocery store here," Henry said. "You'll be able to go to Safeway and Target, Alameda Landing, all of that and then for people in Alameda to be able to go to Oakland, it just opens up whole new doors and that's what we're most excited about."

Chelsea Sanchez moved to Alameda back in October and she says, they've been waiting for this open ever since.

"First off, we won't have to pay for an Uber anymore, we don't have to worry about going through the tube," Chelsea Sanchez, an Alameda resident said. "There's tons of breweries, restaurants, a bunch of businesses that we've wanted to try but haven't yet."

No tickets needed, just make sure you're in line early.

Each ride only has enough room for 31 passengers and 14 bikes.

"I think passengers are going to love it!" Henry said. "I think once you do it once, you're going to be blown away."

Oakland's dock for the water shuttle is in Jack London Square.

Alameda's dock is at Bohol Circle Immigrant Park near Alameda Landing.

For now, this water shuttle is only available Wednesday through Sunday, starting as early as 7 a.m.

The schedule does vary depending on the day so make sure you are checking that online before you head out.

Click here for the water shuttle's schedule.