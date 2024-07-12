World's 1st hydrogen-fueled zero-emissions ferry unveiled in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The world's first commercial passenger ferry powered 100 percent by zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells was unveiled Friday in San Francisco.

MV Sea Change is a 70-foot catamaran ferry that fits 75 people.

It will launch on July 19 and run for free for six months between the San Francisco Ferry Terminal and Pier 41.

"It's just appropriate that San Francisco, which is a leader in so many things, especially when it comes to the environment, is a leader in making sure that ferries become clean because I think that was the one criticism of water transit that it was polluting and even though we have really clean by comparison, diesel boats, it's not nearly the same as having absolutely zero emission boats," said Jim Wunderman, Bay Area Council CEO and President.

That's not the only change coming.

The Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company is getting ready to convert its boats to fully electric vessels.

Friday, operators signed an agreement with a company from New Zealand to design and build an all-new vessel.

The state is requiring all short-distance ferries to be emissions-free by the end of 2025, according to the California Air Resources Board.

Sea Change is owned by SWITCH Maritime and developed with support from a grant from the California Air Resources Board and made possible with the help of sponsorships and partners, such as San Francisco Bay Ferry, Blue & Gold Fleet, Chevron New Energies, United Airlines, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

"We're proud to be the supplier of the hydrogen system on board which enables it to run with zero emission," said Joe Pratt, CEO of Zero Emission Industries. "The only exhaust is pure water. It's so pure that you can drink it and there's a drinking fountain on board. So I invite everybody to do that as well."