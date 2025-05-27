Here's a look at how Bay Area honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of cities across the Bay Area and the country paid respect to military soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty. Here's a look.

Mill Valley

Hundreds gathered to commemorate Memorial Day in downtown Mill Valley.

Hundreds gathered to commemorate Memorial Day in downtown Mill Valley.

The day started with the annual "Mill Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast."

Then, a solemn ceremony honoring the local service men and women who died while serving or who have served and passed away.

The parade started at around 11 a.m. featuring local organizations, including community and veterans groups.

Vietnam Veteran Patrick Williams attended the pancake breakfast. He was remembering his loved ones this Memorial Day.

"There were a number of guys I worked with on the river that wound up dying and some of the Vietnamese kids that I was friends with died too so I think we should remember them too," said Williams, who lives in Corte Madera.

The day also had personal meaning for Mill Valley resident Anna Cannistraro.

"We have family members who have fought and died and we're very proud of them," Cannistraro said. "This is a way we can celebrate our community and our family at the same time."

'Honor' Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade lifts up fallen heroes with communitywide event

In the North Bay, Memorial Day is being commemorated with one community's annual parade and tribute to those who gave their lives for our country.

Mill Valley's annual Memorial Day parade took place with a tribute to those who gave their lives for our country.

There was lots of red, white and blue in downtown Mill Valley, a day for reflection and thanks.

"My dad and brother were both in the army, military means a lot to me we're definitely out here to support the veterans and military," said Brooke Sanders, visiting from Texas.

It's the 45th year for Mill Valley's Memorial Day parade. Fun, loud and often unique.

Organizers say the event was created as a way to lift up and remember fallen veterans.

"We need to honor those who gave their lives. They went to war when nationalism was something if you will, that's what it's about," said parade organizer, Larry Lautzker.

The parade is a true community of an at it literally brings the entire town together while remembering the importance of Memorial Day.

"It's not just about having a barbecue and spending time with family but appreciating those who have lost their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice for our communities," said Mill Valley Police Chief, Rick Navarro.

Earlier there was a Veterans ceremony and a student essay contest on what Memorial Day means to them.

"Memorial Day isn't about thinking how those heroes died, it's about feeling their presence," read one student.

Thousands gather at San Francisco National Cemetery to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

At the oldest national cemetery on the West Coast, thousands gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country. The Memorial Day commemoration at San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio drew thousands who were all united in a message of remembrance and gratitude.

"We are profoundly humbled by their willingness to risk their own lives for the benefit of others," said Rev. Gerald P. Caprio, Chair and Executive Director of the Interfaith Center at the Presidio.

Among the speakers was House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a longtime attendee of the Presidio commemoration before her annual trip to Normandy.

She reflected on Memorial Day's origins, which emerged after the Civil War to bring together Americans from the North and South.

"Here we are with people of different views, coming together to honor those who fought for our freedom," Pelosi said.

That theme of unity was reflected throughout the ceremony. Veterans stood proudly during the Armed Forces Medley, performed by the U.S. Air Force Band, including a recognition of Space Force, the newest branch of the military.

For Gold Star families like the Zhus from Concord, the day was especially personal. Their son, Peter Zhu, died in 2019 following an accident at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was just 21 years old.

"I'm never whole again. My heart sobs every day, and I die a little more," said mother Monica Zhu, her voice breaking. "How can I live without you?"

Zhu said the community's presence gave her renewed purpose in carrying on her son's legacy.

"The love of the community and the support - that gives me strength to live on and to do what I can to give back, just as Peter has done."

Young cadets from the San Francisco Unified School District ROTC participated in the ceremony, retiring the colors as the event came to a close. Their presence symbolized a new generation learning the weight of sacrifice.

Vietnam War veteran Dell Seymour, who served with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division appreciated the young people in attendance and summed up the spirit of the day with this heartfelt message.

"I don't even know these people, but I care about them like they're my brothers, because they are my brothers and sisters."

Hillsborough and San Jose

Veterans in convertibles and others on horseback led Hillsborough's annual Memorial Day parade, service and festival. In the South Bay, a more somber commemoration at San Jose's Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Veterans in convertibles and others on horseback led Hillsborough's annual Memorial Day parade, service and festival.

A number of town leaders, as well as marching bands from Burlingame and San Mateo high schools took part.

After the parade, people made their way to North School Field, where they enjoyed local food trucks and some live music.

In the South Bay, a more somber commemoration at San Jose's Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The service included Ceremonial wreaths for those who died in every war in our countries history.

Members of all branches of the military addressed those on hand -- reminding them that today's not a day of celebration, but to remember those who paid the ultimate price.

A message well received.

"It's important to remember to remember our veterans, because we all raised our right hand and swore to preserve and protect the constitution of the United States, and in that regard, we wrote a check to our government and to the American people, for an amount up to and including our lives," said James R. Free, Vietnam Veteran.

In addition to honoring those who lost their lives in battle, special tribute was paid to the gold star families in attended.