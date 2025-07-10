Mets' David Peterson replacing Robbie Ray for All-Star Game

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson was added to the National League roster for the All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray.

It's the first All-Star selection for Peterson, who is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts. The lefty tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball in the Mets' 3-1 loss at Baltimore on Thursday.

Peterson is the fourth All-Star from the Mets, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz.

Ray is going to be inactive for Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic at Atlanta. He is slated to pitch for the Giants on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ray, 33, is 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 19 starts this season. He won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with theToronto Blue Jays.

The Giants have three All-Stars: Ray, right-hander Logan Webb and reliever Randy Rodriguez.

With Peterson's addition, there are now seven total replacements and 72 players -- including 22 first-timers -- between the two All-Star teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.