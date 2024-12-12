Michael Jordan's mansion in Chicago suburb sells for $9.5M after 12 years on market: Listing

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion has officially sold for $9.5 million after 12 years on the market, a Compass listing shows.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Michael Jordan's iconic mansion has finally been sold.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar's 32,683-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois, went under contract in September after being on the market for 12 years. The house was last listed in 2015 for $14,855,000 -- a $14,145,000 difference from the original asking price of $29,000,000 when the estate went up for sale in 2012.

The property was sold this week, and the final selling price was $9,500,000, according to the listing on Compass' website.

Jordan bought seven acres of property in 1991 before building the 56,000-square-foot mansion in 1995, according to The Athletic. The home underwent significant renovations in 2009.

The seven-acre luxury property includes an indoor regulation-sized basketball court, a tennis court, a putting green and a swimming pool. The home also has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms -- 15 of which are full-sized -- an office space, library, cigar room, five fireplaces and a 14-car garage. The front gate of Jordan's estate features a life-sized "23."

Jordan recently sold his Chicago condo for $6.82 million in 2023.

The mansion had remained a popular tourist destination while it was on the market, serving as a photo-op for Jordan fans.

ESPN contributed to this report.