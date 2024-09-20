Michelle Obama spotted at East Bay Costco promoting new drink brand

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Costco shoppers in the East Bay got a big surprise earlier this week -- former First Lady Michelle Obama!

She was there promoting her new brand of drink called PLEZi at the Costco in Livermore.

The brand is touted as a healthier option to normal drinks and snacks, with less sugar than regular carbonated drinks.

It's geared toward younger kids.

Secret Service agents surrounded Mrs. Obama as she said, "It's healthy and has less calories."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are also investors in PLEZi.