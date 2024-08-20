Tuesday DNC speaker schedule: Obamas, Bernie Sanders, JB Pritzker headline 2nd night of convention

CHICAGO -- Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michele Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are all expected primetime speakers for the second day of the 2024 DNC in Chicago Tuesday.

Still basking in the afterglow of a momentous first night, another shot of adrenaline to an already energized Democratic Party, they anticipate more of the same on the convention's second night.

With President Joe Biden having addressed delegates, the week's full focus now turns to Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the party and its leaders aim to argue why their new nominee is best suited to be in the White House over the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Programming will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally planned, at 5:30 p.m. CDT, after Monday's program had a delayed start.

Here's what to watch on the second day:

Tuesday morning's breakfast was a chance to recapture the excitement from Harris' surprise appearance Monday night, which brought the United Center to its feet.

"We have a chance to make history. Right? Are we ready to make history? Are we ready to have the first black, Asian woman President of the United States, leader of the world? I think we are," said Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

Tuesday night's theme pivots toward new generation of Democrats

Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the Youth Caucus on the second day on the DNC. Many young voters say they feel particularly energized and inspired this eleciton year.

The theme for Tuesday's events is "A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

The Youth Caucus is feeling empower and ready to play a role in this election like, perhaps, never before.

"You're the future of our country. You're the ones whose voices need to be heard, whose policies need to address the challenges every one of you are facing," said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Harris has provided a renewed sense of energy and motivation for Democrats that has reached younger voters in a way President Biden did not seem able ot do.

"39 Our voices matter, and the fact that we are all here and showing up, it's going to be my first election voting too. I'm so glad to talk about how we can build youth power, how we can make sure more young folks are elected in our party, and how we can be the future and the present of this party," said Annika Krovi, president of High School Democrats.

Gov. Walz was among the leaders exhorting young voters in the room about the importance of their role in this election, a race he warned will be close.

"It is going to be closer than it should be. It's going to be won in the trenches. It's going to be won by your demographic. For the most part, if we can turn it out and get you to vote and It will be you who elected the first woman President of the United States," he said.

The ticket's message is resonating with youth, like Sam Weinberg from Evanston.

"I mean, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the future of our party, at least for the next eight years. And we are absolutely excited to just vote for them and to look at the issues are definitely compelling," he said.

Leaders are also excited about the momentum that keeps building around Harris, seeming to have Republicans on their heels.

"And so here we are on the precipice of being able to elect the first Black woman, first South Asian woman, first woman president, and they're not going to be happy, but I really see Democrats coming together both as an act of defiance and an act of resilience to say this is the direction that our country is going," said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton.

Who is speaking on DNC night 2?

The second night of the DNC brings another slate of party stars onto the primetime stage.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will address the convention much as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson did on Monday, welcoming the delegates to his home state and stumping for Harris. Pritzker was on the short list of possible vice presidential candidates, and has praised Harris' choice of Walz as her running mate, calling him a "good friend."

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Mesa, Ariz., Republican mayoral candidate John Giles, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will also take the stage.

The most high-profile speeches will come from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and the Obamas.

The Obamas are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage in support of Harris' nomination.

The Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

In addition to the Obamas, Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday night. Emhoff, the nation's first second gentleman, would also be the first man to be first gentleman if Harris is elected president.

Delegates moved by Biden's swan song

Delegates were moved by Biden's swan song speech and all the tributes to him.

"You know, he seemed to be at peace with his decision, and so it was important for everybody to be together and have the unity and sort of saying, Thank you. Thanks, Joe. We're grateful for the decision you made, and we're also grateful for your leadership," said Mariyana Spryropoulos, Chicago Water Reclamation Commission.

"He got to enjoy a moment of thanks and gratitude for taking this country into the into the direction that it is, and kind of passing the torch to Kamala as she is about to become the nominee on Thursday," said Illinois State Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).

They're now gearing up for a long but exciting next three days.

"I am a little tired because everything was fabulous, so I stayed the entire time. The speeches were exciting. The speeches were moving," said State Rep. Camille Illy (D-Chicago).

"Well, after night one, I just know I'm going to have to stay rested, because there was so much to do, so many things happening, and so many people that are going to be talking about the future when we get back to the United Center tonight," said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Highland Park).

More protests are planned near the DNC

More protests are planned near the site of the DNC, where on Monday, a few dozen who broke away from a larger group voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza tore down pieces of the security fence up in several areas near convention venues. Some protesters, dressed in black with their faces covered, dragged pieces of the fence back to a park near the United Center, where the convention is being held.

Several protesters who managed to get through the fence were detained and handcuffed by the police.

Thousands of activists have been expected to converge on Chicago, hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza. Demonstrations are expected every day of the convention and, while their agendas vary, many activists agree an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is the priority.

Full Tuesday DNC Day 2 Speaker Schedule

5:30 PM



Call to Order: Jaime R. Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In: The Honorable Mitch Landrieu, DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation: Rabbi Sharon Brous, IKAR and Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef, The Nation's Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance: Joshua Davis

National Anthem: Aristotle "Aris" Garcia Byrne

Remarks: Jason Carter, Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks: Jack Schlossberg, Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: "Project 2025-Chapter Two: The Economy" from Malcolm Kenyatta, member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM



Remarks: Kyle Sweetser, former Donald Trump voter

Remarks: Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks: Nabela Noor, content creator

Remarks: U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Michigan

Remarks: Kenneth Stribling, retired Teamster

7:00 PM



Roll Call

Remarks: Minnesota Delegation

Remarks: California Delegation

8:00 PM



Host Introduction: Ana Navarro

Remarks: U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Remarks: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont

Remarks: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Remarks: Ken Chenault, American business executive

Remarks: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

9:00 PM



Keynote Remarks: Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks: Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles

Remarks: U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Remarks: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Remarks: Former First Lady Michelle Obama

10:00 PM



Remarks: Former President Barack Obama

Benediction: Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District and His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Trump's counterprogramming continues

As he did on Monday, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are continuing on their separate trips across battleground states to keep Democrats from having the political spotlight all to themselves.

Trump heads to Howell, Michigan, for a crime and safety event, while Vance hosts something similar in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As they did Monday, Trump's campaign and surrogates - including Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida - plan a media briefing on the sidelines of the DNC in Chicago, with the daily theme of "Make America Safe Again."

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

