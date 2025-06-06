Disney celebrates Mickey and Friends at House of Mouse event

"Dancing with the Stars" pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater and "The Bachelor" stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson celebrated Mickey and Friends at the House of Mouse event in Los Angeles.

"Dancing with the Stars" pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater and "The Bachelor" stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson celebrated Mickey and Friends at the House of Mouse event in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- The magic of Mickey was celebrated at Disney's Mickey & Friends House of Mouse.

"Mickey Mouse has had such an incredible impact on music and fashion and art and pop culture," said Joss Hastings, VP of Global Marketing at Disney Consumer Products. "We're thinking of it as a pop-up social club for creators to come and have some fun."

The one-night-only event in Los Angeles brought out "Dancing with the Stars" pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater as well as the most recent "Dancing with the Stars" winner and "The Bachelor" alum Joey Graziadei with his fiance Kelsey Anderson.

"Mickey is just... he is everything that everyone's childhood embraces," said Bersten. "It's incredible that it's still such a big part in our lives."

Slater added, "Everybody grows up with Mickey and Minnie. What's not to love?"

"When I think about my childhood, I really do think of Disney, like dressing up as Cinderella, you know going to Disney World," said Anderson. "I feel like Disney is such a big part of everyone's childhood."

"And it's still a part of you today as an adult and it's fun to see how it's all kind of integrated," said Graziadei.

The four, as well as fans and content creators got to enjoy a DJ set from Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee, take part in plenty of photo opportunities and check out lots of products from Disney and partners like Pop Mart, Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Hot Topic, Pandora, Gap, Junkfood, Shoe Palace, PopSockets, Face Place, Impressions, Kitsch, Tweezerman, FHI Heat, Touchland, Sunglass Hut, Basin, Creme Shop, Pez, Makeup Eraser and more.

You can find select products on sale HERE.

"Mickey Mouse is a global icon and actually what better way to celebrate his impact than with this kind of event that really allow people to get out and about and have some fun."

Previous House of Mouse events were held in London and Brazil and more will take place in Tokyo and Shanghai.

