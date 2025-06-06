Nearly 2 million Midea window air conditioners recalled due to mold risk

As the weather begins to heat up ahead of summer, you may want to take a closer look at your air conditioning units.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly two million window air conditioners manufactured by Midea are being recalled.

The CPSC says that Midea U and U+ window units are being recalled due to a drainage issue, which can lead to mold growth.

The commission says there are at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of people experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and sore throats from mold exposure.

The products were sole under several brand names, including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze.

They were sold at stores including, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Best Buy, Menards and BJs.

The model number can be found on a label on the front right side of the unit when facing the air conditioner.

The CPSC says that people with recalled air conditioners should immediately contact Midea for free repairs or a refund.

You can find more details on the recalled products at the CPSC website.

CNN contributed to this report.