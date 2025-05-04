Mike Wood, founder of Bay Area-based LeapFrog, dies at 72, report says

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mike Wood, the founder of LeapFrog, a popular educational toy company whose goal was to help millions of children learn how to read, has died at the age of 72.

According to The New York Times, Wood passed away on April 10.

His brother Tim Wood told The New York Times, Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and before the disease progressed, chose to end his life through the nonprofit Dignitas, located in Zurich, Switzerland, which offers physician-assisted suicide.

LeapFrog, based in Emeryville, released a statement on social media writing:

"We are saddened by the loss of LeapFrog founder, Mike Wood. He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.

His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more.

We loved working with Mike and are honored to continue what he started.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all who were touched by his legacy."

Suicide Prevention: Local resources for those in crisis

The New York Times said the "LeapPad was a runaway hit, the best-selling toy of the 2000 holiday season, and LeapFrog became one of the fastest-growing toy companies in history."

Mike Wood was the president of LeapFrog from 1995-2001, then served as CEO from 2001-2004, according to his LinkedIn.

Mike was a Bay Area native, having graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University in 1974, received his Doctor of Law at UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings) in 1979, and also received his Master of Business Administration from UC Berkeley, that same year.

UC Law San Francisco released a statement, writing in part:

"UC Law San Francisco remembers Mike Wood '79, a visionary entrepreneur whose determination to help his son learn to read sparked a new era in early childhood education."

Professor Emeritus Leo Martinez told the school, "Mike was a perpetually sunny person who had an infectious enthusiasm...he never let success change him, and though the years he retained the enthusiasm that was his essence."

Tim told The New York Times, Mike was surrounded by family at the time of his death.