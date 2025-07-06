Milpitas mom arrested for filing false report of 'missing' 9-year-old son, police say

The mother of a 9-year-old boy was arrested for reporting her son was missing after she intentionally concealed him, Milpitas police said.

MILPITAS, Calif. -- The mother of a 9-year-old boy was arrested for reporting her son was missing after she intentionally concealed him, Milpitas police said.

The mother claimed Thursday morning triggered an extensive search involving Milpitas police, the Santa Clara County Search and Rescue team and community volunteers, according to a press release on Saturday.

A missing person's advisory had said the 4-feet, 5-inch boy, who weighs 50 pounds, was last seen at 10:15 a.m. on July 3 at his apartment.

Police didn't say where the boy was found, but that he was safe and unharmed. No motive was disclosed.

The mother was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, accused of child endangerment, intimidating or dissuading a witness or victim, and filing a false police report.

"The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, remains our top priority," police said in a press release. "We take all reports involving missing children seriously and will continue pursuing the truth with diligence and integrity."

Police said the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services was working to determine "appropriate placement" for the boy and to ensure his "continued safety and well-being."

Editor's Note: ABC7 modified the report since the mother has yet to be charged