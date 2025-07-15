MLB All-Star Game 2025: Predictions, live updates, takeaways



The 2025 MLB All-Star Game has arrived!

Will the American League continue its dominance over the National League with its 11th victory in 12 years?

All-Star newcomers, such as Pete Crow-Armstrong, and veterans, such asAaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, will join the rest of baseball's best and descend on Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, for this year's Midsummer Classic -- and we'll have live updates and analysis from Atlanta throughout the game (8 p.m. ET on Fox).

After the final pitch is thrown, ESPN's MLB experts will share their biggest takeaways right here as well. Let's kick off the day with some predictions for Tuesday night's game.

All-Star Game live updates

The starting lineups

Who will win the All-Star Game and by what score?

Jorge Castillo: The National League 5-2. The NL has the better lineup and will win the game for just the second time since 2012, when Melky Cabrera won MVP honors in Kansas City.

Jeff Passan: The National League will win 3-1. The NL has a far superior lineup to the AL, and in an All-Star Game where pitchers are unlikely to throw more than one inning each, the ability to pile up baserunners seeing a pitcher for the first time is paramount. The NL is more equipped to do that than the AL.

Who is your All-Star Game MVP pick?

Jesse Rogers: Cal Raleigh. I mean, he's going to homer ... that's a given. He might even hit two. The "Big Dumper" is going to dump a blast into the right-field stands, putting another exclamation mark on an already incredible season. He won the HR Derby, and he'll win All-Star Game MVP.

Alden Gonzalez: Pete Crow-Armstrong. He'll have the most productive offensive night among the NL starters and, at some point, make an incredible catch in center field. Crow-Armstrong is 95 games into his age-23 season and has already accumulated 4.9 FanGraphs wins above replacement. He has become a star right before our eyes -- and he seems to love the lights more than most.

What's the matchup you are most excited to see?

Rogers: Let's start the bottom of the first inning off with a bang, as Tarik Skubal, the starting pitcher for the AL, will face Shohei Ohtani, who is just 1-for-9 off the left-hander. Does the reigning AL Cy Young winner get an early strikeout of the reigning NL MVP, or does Ohtani finally get to Skubal? Not many matchups are guaranteed in the All-Star Game, but this one is -- and it's about as good as it gets.

Castillo: Jacob Misiorowski against anybody. The rookie right-hander's inclusion after just five career starts produced a stir across the majors, and all eyes will be on him once he takes the mound. When he does, his 103 mph fastball should certainly play in his one inning. He's as tough of a matchup as any pitcher in this game.

Who is the one All-Star fans will know much better after Tuesday night's game?

Gonzalez: The San Diego Padres ended up sending three relievers to the All-Star Game, but there was one clear bullpen representative from the outset: Adrian Morejon. The 26-year-old left-hander doesn't get much notoriety, but he has been utterly dominant, posting a 1.85 ERA and an expected slugging percentage of .263. He doesn't strike hitters out at the absurd rates of some of today's most dominant pitchers, but he gets outs. And he'll probably get three big ones toward the end of the night.

Passan: Perhaps they already know Misiorowski because his fastball sits at 100 mph and his slider is in the mid-90s, but this is the sort of showcase built for him. One inning, let it eat and show that even though his career is only five starts deep, this will be the first of many All-Star appearances for the 23-year-old.br/]