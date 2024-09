Bay Area principal wins tickets to 49ers, Jets Monday Night Football game on 'Good Morning America'

A Bay Area school principal won two Monday Night Football tickets to the season opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

A Bay Area school principal won two Monday Night Football tickets to the season opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

A Bay Area school principal won two Monday Night Football tickets to the season opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

A Bay Area school principal won two Monday Night Football tickets to the season opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One longtime member of the San Francisco 49ers Faithful got quite a surprise on Monday.

Marie Bordeleau, a principal at Saint Hilary School in Tiburon, won two tickets to the season opener.

Marie Bordeleau, a principal at Saint Hilary School in Tiburon, won two tickets to the season opener LIVE on "Good Morning America." Pictured with Will Reeve.

MORE: First responders who helped 49ers' Ricky Pearsall after shooting honored before season opener

She woke up bright and early to join ABC's "Good Morning America" at Kezar Pub in San Francisco when reporter Will Reeve surprised her live on television.