Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge, CHP says

A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. west of the toll plaza.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car hit a motorcycle and threw the rider from their bike.

A second car hit the rider and fled.

The driver was declared dead on the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Crews have removed the motorcycle from the road. All lanes are now back open.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.