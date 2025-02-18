Napa residents rally against controversial 'glamping' plan, citing numerous concerns

The controversial Grange Campground "glamping" proposal is getting strong push-back from residents in Napa.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a controversial glamping proposal is getting strong push-back from residents in Napa.

A 12.5-acre resort with up to 100 high-end camping trailers, tents, a pool, access to trails and several permanent buildings is the vision behind the Grange Campground in Napa. Some may see it as a dream, but for many residents in this area, the campground's proposal has turned into a nightmare.

"It's the wrong project in the wrong location," Napa resident Bill Griffiths said.

Residents along Napa's Silverado Trail have collected over 1,000 signatures against this project. They have fundraised over $16,000 to fight it, built a website to voice their concerns and surveyed the area where they say 93% of people here reject it.

Judi Buffington's property is right next to the land in question. Her photos show a history of floodings.

"The property floods periodically anytime we have a really rainy season," she said. "It floods and that means that the mobile units that they have, have to be moved out and it's a two-lane major highway."

The campground is also proposing for campers to have access to fire pits, a concern for many who live in this fire prone area.

"I don't understand how they can propose fire pits in an area like that," Buffington said. "The mitigation that they are proposing for the 100 fire pits is that everybody will have a fire extinguisher."

The city of Napa confirmed campers will only be allowed to burn firewood in portable outdoor fireplaces.

Traffic is one of the key concerns as residents say they've witnessed several accidents on this road.

"One of the busiest and most dangerous roads here in Napa County," Napa resident Kelly Carlson said. "I worked on an ambulance for 10 years and the fatalities and injuries accidents you see on Silverado Trail and where the proposed project is going, they won't be able to put a left hand turn lane."

Residents say this project is also violating zoning laws, but the project was recommended for approval last year by the Napa Planning Commission.

In a statement, the city of Napa said in part:

"The applicant's proposed project has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and all applicable regulatory requirements. The Project's compliance with these standards, along with responses to public input, will be further discussed as part of the formal public hearing process scheduled for tomorrow evening. We remain committed to transparency and adherence to all legal and procedural obligations in the consideration of this project."

Napa residents are rallying Tuesday against the project at the Napa City Council meeting to prevent it from moving forward.

"It is going to end up in litigation unless they can somehow prove that this is not dangerous," said Napa resident Al Czap.

The Grange Campground issued this statement:

"The Grange Campground project is being proposed by a group of local business owners committed to enhancing Napa's hospitality offerings. AutoCamp, a recognized leader in the outdoor hospitality industry, has been selected as the operator for the planned project. The local development team, in collaboration with AutoCamp, has engaged with community members and heard strong interest from residents and business owners in bringing a high-quality outdoor lodging experience that offers a unique and differentiated way to stay in Napa."

"Experts have evaluated the project over the past 2 years and affirmed that it is designed to be a safe, beneficial, and well-integrated addition to the community."

"Every AutoCamp location is thoughtfully designed, sustainably built, and managed with meticulous care and oversight. This commitment to excellence has fostered strong relationships with communities across the country, and we are excited for the opportunity to contribute positively to the City of Napa."