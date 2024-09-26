  • Watch Now

2 dead after shooting at Napa apartment; suspect in custody after standoff, police say

KGO logo
Friday, September 27, 2024 5:38AM
Napa police ask public to avoid area as they investigate shooting
Napa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Thursday and asked the public to avoid the area.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man and a woman are dead after a morning shooting at an apartment complex in Napa Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Napa Park Homes Complex near the corner of Lincoln and and Soscol Avenues.

The Napa Police Department posted on social media just after 11 a.m., asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue for police activity.

Investigators say the suspect shot the himself during a standoff with officers, but survived and was taken into custody.

He is now at a hospital receiving treatment.

