The memorial's mission is to help prevent history from repeating itself

National AIDS Memorial in SF honors lives lost to disease: 'We need to continue the fight'

The National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham gave ABC7 News a tour of the only federally designated memorial to HIV and AIDS in the United States.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham gave ABC7 News a tour of the only federally designated memorial to HIV and AIDS in the United States. The memorial, which was established 34 years ago during the height of the AIDS crisis, continues to serve as a community sanctuary, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community, Cunningham said.

Standing in the "Circle of Friends," where nearly 5,000 names are engraved, Cunningham reflected on the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic, particularly in its early years. "It was the gay community, the LGBT community, that had to seek and find solutions when the government wasn't coming. Stigma ruled, and so the community rose up to address the tragedy," Cunningham said.

The names etched into the memorial are more than just letters, Cunningham emphasized, describing them as symbols of the many lives lost. He pointed to specific memorials, such as a boulder dedicated to his friend Shaw Coté, whose ashes rest at the site, and another honoring Sylvester, a trailblazing musician who fought AIDS until his death, even participating in his last pride parade in a wheelchair.

The memorial, Cunningham noted, remains a place where people gather to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, ensuring their memory lives on.

As the AIDS crisis stretches into its fifth decade, Cunningham highlighted the progress made, with fewer than 200 new infections recorded this year.

However, he stressed that the work is far from over. "We need to continue the fight for those in need, just as we have done over the years," he said.

The National AIDS Memorial remains committed to honoring lives lost and telling their stories with a mission to prevent history from repeating itself.