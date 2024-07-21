ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley honored with park bench for 30 years supporting AIDS Walk SF

"When nobody came out and stood for us, Dan was here for us."

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley was honored with bench at Golden Gate Park for his decades of support for AIDS Walk San Francisco.

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley was honored with bench at Golden Gate Park for his decades of support for AIDS Walk San Francisco.

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley was honored with bench at Golden Gate Park for his decades of support for AIDS Walk San Francisco.

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley was honored with bench at Golden Gate Park for his decades of support for AIDS Walk San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual AIDS Walk San Francisco was held at Golden Gate Park on Sunday with thousands taking part in this year's 5k walk.

ABC7 continues to be a proud sponsor.

Organizers say all money raised benefits Bay Area organizations that help people living with HIV and AIDS.

"There's a lot of people that are out there that still need it. There's certain people that are over a certain age that are still living and fighting to get some of things that they need," said Isaac Rodriguez, Board Member, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation.

Just before the opening ceremony, ABC News anchor Dan Ashley received a special honor.

Scroll to 3:20 in the video player above to see the moment

"We are so honored that we're able to present this brand new bench in honor of Dan Ashley's 30 years in the fight against AIDS. When nobody came out and stood for us, Dan was here for us," said Bert Champagne, Event director AIDS Walk San Francisco.

"I don't really know what to say. This is as fine an honor I've ever received and certainly the most meaningful," said Dan Ashley.

RELATED: AIDS Walk San Francisco 2024 opening ceremony with ABC7's Dan Ashley

ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Here's a look at the opening ceremony.

At least $1 million was raised this year alone.

$97 million has been raised since the first AIDS Walk San Francisco in 1987.

You can still donate on the organization's website SFAIDSWalk.net