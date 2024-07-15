AIDS Walk San Francisco 2024 opening ceremony with ABC7's Dan Ashley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for three decades. The annual event returned to Golden Gate Park on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.

You can support Bay Area HIV/AIDS organizations by donating at aidswalk.net

We invite you to learn more about all of the AIDS Walk San Francisco benefitting organizations here.

Event Info





8:30 a.m. - Red Ribbon Pancake Breakfast and AM registration opens

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Pre-walk festivities

10:30 a.m. - 5K walk begins

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Post-walk picnic

Go here for more details on the events.

John F. Kennedy Drive: Closed between Transverse and 30th Avenue from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JFK Promenade: Closed between Kezar Drive and Transverse