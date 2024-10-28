National Geographic's most exciting 25 travel locations revealed in 'Best of the World 2025'

National Geographic's newly revealed "Best of the World 2025" features the top 25 one-of-a-kind travel destinations and experiences for the upcoming year.
From a new rock-climbing haven in India to Stockholm's new and lesser known island hopping trail, the brand's annual list includes a blend of both surprising up-and-coming destinations and timeless locations.
Developed in close collaboration with Nat Geo's team of travel experts and international editors, "Best of the World 2025" includes something for everyone - families, foodies, animal lovers, adventurers and more.
"I like to think of Best of the World as National Geographic's annual invitation to get out and explore for yourself the incredible diversity of places and experiences around the world," said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic.
He went on to say, "This year, at a time of uncertainty and difficult challenges, that feels more important than ever. My hope is that our 2025 list is a reminder that
there's still so much to be excited about, and that through travel, we can connect with joy and hope."
"Best of the World 2025" is available now at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.