Bay Area sisters to start their engines in NHRA drag racing at Sonoma Raceway

Bay Area sisters Jianna and Jasmine will participate in the National Hot Rod Association drag race competition at Sonoma Raceway.

Bay Area sisters Jianna and Jasmine will participate in the National Hot Rod Association drag race competition at Sonoma Raceway.

Bay Area sisters Jianna and Jasmine will participate in the National Hot Rod Association drag race competition at Sonoma Raceway.

Bay Area sisters Jianna and Jasmine will participate in the National Hot Rod Association drag race competition at Sonoma Raceway.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area knows all about drag.

But what about drag racing?

ABC7 news anchor Reggie Aqui talked with two Bay Area sisters.

One races a motorcycle, the other a car -- reaching speeds north of 200 and 300 miles per hour, respectively.

They're preparing for the big National Hot Rod Association competition in Sonoma this weekend.

Watch the full interview with Jianna and Jasmine in the player above.