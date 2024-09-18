National Voter Registration Day sees push to engage young, marginalized voters in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Efforts to get more people registered to vote ramped up across the Bay Area on National Voter Registration Day, with a strong focus on encouraging young and marginalized communities to participate in the democratic process.

The San Jose State University campus was bustling Tuesday thanks to the SJSU Votes Festival.

"We have 40 campus and community partners out here talking to people about civic engagement, voting, voting rights, and the Constitution," said Dr. Mary Currin-Percival, director of the SJSU Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement.

A significant part of the effort is being led by students themselves, like SJSU senior Maleek Diaz.

"Young people aren't voting in the numbers they need to," said Diaz. "We have a lot of issues on the ballots, and they're going to continue to affect young people for years to come."

According to U.S. Census data, the 18 to 24-year-old demographic has historically had the lowest voter turnout in California, particularly in the 2022 election. Still, experts say there is significant potential for change in the upcoming election.

"We have eight million new Gen Z voters who will be eligible for the first time this year," said Dr. Melinda Jackson, a political science professor at San Jose State. "This is a crucial demographic."

This year's election comes at a time of global and domestic tension, particularly with young voters expressing dissatisfaction with the U.S. response to international conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas war. Many are reportedly planning to sit out the election.

Still, advocates on campus are urging those voters to make their voices heard.

"The best way to have their concerns registered about all of these issues is to vote," said Currin-Percival. "And it's not just the president on the ballot. We have lower-level races-assembly, congressional-that are going to affect them as well."

In addition to the efforts at SJSU, a coalition of nonprofits, called the Together We Vote Coalition, also gathered in San Jose on Tuesday with the goal of boosting voter turnout among marginalized communities.

"Our coalition firmly believes that every voice in our communities matters," said Patricia Diaz from Community Health Partnership, one of the groups part of the coalition. "For democracy to work for all of us, it must include all of us."

Both the student organizations and nonprofit groups plan to continue their voter registration drives beyond National Voter Registration Day. SJSU students will be canvassing neighborhoods near the campus, and the Together We Vote Coalition will engage in phone banking efforts to increase voter turnout.

For those who have yet to register, the deadline is October 21. After that, voters can still register using California's conditional voter registration process.

For more information, visit registertovote.ca.gov.