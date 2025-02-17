Charles Barkley donates $250,000 to San Francisco's GLIDE Foundation to help unhoused

Charles Barkley is donating $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation's work for the unhoused in San Francisco.

Charles Barkley is donating $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation's work for the unhoused in San Francisco.

Charles Barkley is donating $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation's work for the unhoused in San Francisco.

Charles Barkley is donating $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation's work for the unhoused in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A program that helps San Francisco's unhoused is getting a big financial boost from an NBA legend.

Charles Barkley, who has been critical of the city, is donating $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation's work.

Glide's CEO spoke about the donation on Sunday.

MORE: SF makes yet another attempt to solve chronic homelessness. Will it work this time?

"He was really passionate on the work that we're doing as people come into the meals line. The people walk into GLIDE, we're talking to them about 'Are you housed? Do you need food? Are you looking for a job?' All the sort of navigation services that we do, this money is going to continue to support that operation that we do every day in the community at GLIDE," said Gina Fromer.

The announcement came after Barkley spent a day volunteering at GLIDE during NBA All-Star Weekend, and he even surprised the organization. It found out with the rest of the world when he announced it on TNT's "Inside the NBA" show.