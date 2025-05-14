Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50,000 for questioning refs' integrity during Game 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for "making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials" during a 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3.

Green's fine was for a comment made after he had fouled out, referring to the point spread of 5.5 points among sportsbooks for Game 3, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

He fouled out with 4:38 remaining in the game and the Wolves leading 84-82. Cameras caught Green on the sideline mouthing the 5.5-point spread during a timeout with the Wolves leading 102-94 with 15.2 seconds remaining.

MORE: Warriors clear Curry for light on-court work; pre-Game 6 evaluation is next if series continues

The trailing Warriors took two 3-pointers after that timeout, with Jonathan Kuminga hitting a 3 with 5.3 seconds remaining to make the final score 102-97.

Green has received a league-high five technical fouls this postseason and would have to serve a one-game suspension if the total reaches seven. He also has been called for two flagrant fouls.

According to Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career, with $185,000 coming for actions toward officials. He also has been docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.