Video shows thieves using car and chain to break into San Jose liquor store

Thieves used a car and chain to break open a door at New Aborn Liquors in San Jose on Sunday morning.

Thieves used a car and chain to break open a door at New Aborn Liquors in San Jose on Sunday morning.

Thieves used a car and chain to break open a door at New Aborn Liquors in San Jose on Sunday morning.

Thieves used a car and chain to break open a door at New Aborn Liquors in San Jose on Sunday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A car and chain were used to break into a liquor store in San Jose Sunday morning, and police say it may not be the only incident.

The break-in took place at New Aborn Liquors at about 4 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a group of suspects attaching a metal chain to a car and then to the store's front door. When they drive forward, the glass door gets pulled with it, and the suspects run inside.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The owners say they were able to steal a lot of high-end liquor.

So far, there have been no arrests, but police said there were other stores hit that morning.

The investigation is ongoing.