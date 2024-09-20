New COVID boosters roll out in Santa Clara County with options for uninsured residents

New COVID boosters are rolling out in Santa Clara County with options for residents without health insurance.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- New COVID-19 boosters are now available, but they come with a cost. Instead of free like in years past, if you're uninsured or underinsured they now may have a price tag worth hundreds of dollars.

The updated shot targets the FLiRT subvariants that caused havoc across the United States over the summer.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody says there may be vaccine fatigue, but staying protected is still important.

"COVID continues to circulate, will likely pick up this winter and may be circulating for years," Dr. Cody said. "So, this is a new part of life where you need to get your COVID booster when it comes available."

Santa Clara County is recommending anyone over the age of 6 months old to get the shot when they can.

If you are coming off a recent infection, Dr. Cody says you should wait three months until getting the vaccine.

This recommendation comes despite Santa Clara County wastewater data showing some of the lowest transmission rates of 2024.

"But we anticipate that they will rise this fall as they have every Fall since the beginning of the pandemic," Dr. Cody said. "And that's why we recommend that people get vaccinated."

The problem is for thousands in the South Bay and Bay Area wide: getting the vaccine may not be as easy as before.

The federal government has move on from the free COVID vaccine program, instead leaving the bill to insurance companies.

If you are uninsured or underinsured, that could mean a booster that costs hundreds of dollars.

Santa Clara County Public Health has solutions.

"Whether you're uninsured or facing high out-of-pocket costs with insurance, our healthcare access program, HAP, may help you get the care you need," Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Dr. Angela Suarez said.

You can find the information at health.sccgov.org when you click on the help paying your bill tab.

The program offers residents free or discounted medical services or supplies, like vaccines, to those who qualify.

The county can also help residents figure out eligibility for other medical coverages, like the newly expanded Medi-Cal program.

"The bottom line is - we want to ensure that everyone who needs a vaccine, which is everyone 6 months of age or older, gets a vaccine," Dr. Cody said.

The county hopes it gives yourself and your loved ones the best chance at protection this respiratory virus season.