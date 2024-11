New Pleasanton Costco opening a day before Thanksgiving

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A new Costco is opening its doors in the East Bay this week, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The store in Pleasanton is set to open Wednesday -- giving last minute shoppers another option.

It will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

This is the third Costco warehouse in the Tri-Valley area, after Danville and Livermore.