New report highlights economic benefit Chevron refinery brings Richmond, Contra Costa County

The Chevron refinery in Richmond remains critical to the financial health of west Contra Costa County, according to a new report.

The Chevron refinery in Richmond remains critical to the financial health of west Contra Costa County, according to a new report.

The Chevron refinery in Richmond remains critical to the financial health of west Contra Costa County, according to a new report.

The Chevron refinery in Richmond remains critical to the financial health of west Contra Costa County, according to a new report.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Chevron refinery in Richmond remains critical to the financial health of west Contra Costa County.

That's the conclusion of a new report done by global advisory firm Oxford Economics.

The report, which was commissioned by Chevron, says in addition to supporting over 3,800 jobs, the company also remains the single largest employer and taxpayer in Richmond.

"For every 10 jobs here at Chevron, five more are supported in west Contra Costa County. And all of that comes together and produces about a billion dollars in annualized economic activity in the region," said Brian Hubinger.

Hubinger is Chevron's manager of corporate affairs in the Bay Area.

He says local and state policy choices have made running an oil company here increasingly challenging.

MORE: Chevron refinery agrees to pay $550 million settlement to City of Richmond

All of it coming at a time when several other oil and gas companies have decided to leave California.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to justify the types of large investments you need to continue this operation in our kind of business," Hubinger said.

Politicians both past and present are well aware of the economic benefits that Chevron brings.

But environmental concerns are also a real issue and have often times led to a balancing act between the city and the company.

One man who knows that balancing act well is Tom Butt, Richmond's former mayor.

"A huge amount of city revenue comes directly or indirectly from Chevron. And, frankly without that revenue, Richmond would be bankrupt," Butt said.

MORE: Chevron to lay off 600 workers in California as it prepares corporate move to Houston

Butt says at the current time, Richmond has no real alternative to replacing the revenue the Chevron refinery creates for the city.

However, he still believes the company has also caused the city harm.

"There are people and companies that would not ever consider moving to Richmond because they're concerned about pollution from Chevron," said Butt.

Hubinger says Chevron has had discussions about the possibility of moving out of Richmond permanently.

He says the company's first choice is continuing to provide economic benefits in the East Bay.

"We've been here since1902, over 100 years. Like I said, we want to be here in Richmond. We think we need to be here in Richmond," said Hubinger.