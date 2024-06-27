East Bay city councilmember resigns, says he was 'priced out of town'

Newark Councilmember Mike Bucci has abruptly resigned on Thursday, as he says the high cost of living in the city and the Bay Area has pushed him out.

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Newark city councilmember has abruptly resigned on Thursday.

Mike Bucci explained on Facebook, "Unfortunately, we're just the next people in a long line of folks who have been priced out of town. We tried to buy a home a number of times over the years, but it never happened for us. Now, the window has closed and any chance we had to stay in Newark is long past."

Bucci was first elected to the Newark City Council in November 2014.

On Thursday, the Newark City Council will discuss whether to operate as a four-member council or appoint someone to fill temporarily fill the seat, until a special election can be held in November.