Newly released video shows possible police misconduct in deadly 2023 Martinez shooting

Three police officers have been fired after new evidence released by the Martinez Police Department showed potential misconduct.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments with a deadly police shooting in Martinez that happened in 2023.

A newly released video shows the possible police misconduct in the 2023 fatal police shooting that left one young man dead. The video shows a scene in which two men tried to drive away.

"Officers shot into the car as the car was driving away from the police officers and was not posing a danger to anyone," said attorney Adante Pointer.

In August of 2023, Tahmon and Tommy Wilson were shot at by Martinez police, who were responding to a burglary at a cannabis dispensary. Tahmon died at the scene.

"One officer came to the scene and was abusing these gunshot victims, despite the fact they were handcuffed, despite the fact they were compliant, despite the fact they were in need of medical aid, treatment and care. And officers decided to exact what I call 'street justice,'" said Pointer, who represents the Wilson family.

Newly released documents by the police department describe how Officer Giani Arone kneed Tommy several times in the head while he was already handcuffed. And how the three responding officers, including Arone, tried to hide a knife that one of the other officers was illegally carrying.

All three officers were fired. Two of them were in their probationary period.

"Not only should they be fired, they should be walking into a criminal courtroom dealing with criminal charges and prosecution," Pointer said.

In a statement, Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn thanked the police chief and city manager for "conducting the administrative investigations in a fair and effective manner and taking immediate action where required."

Martinez Police Chief Andrew White referred to the officers' behavior as "disappointing," adding, "As a department, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct."

"That type of gratuitous force cannot be tolerated. And the chief did the right by holding those officers accountable," Pointer said.

The investigation into officers' use of deadly force is still ongoing.