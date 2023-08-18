Officers respond to possible burglary at Martinez cannabis dispensary

There is a large police presence in Martinez Friday morning after officers responded to a possible burglary at a cannabis dispensary, where a car is seen badly damaged in the area.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- There is a large police presence in Martinez Friday morning after officers responded to a possible burglary at a cannabis dispensary.

Police were responding to Velvet Cannabis Dispensary on Sunrise Drive near Pacheco Boulevard just off Interstate 680.

Martinez police as well as Pleasant Hill police and Contra Costa County Sheriffs deputies are on scene, providing mutual aid and scene security.

ABC7 News has asked Martinez PD whether shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect.

ABC7 News is also asking for details on whether anyone was injured, how many suspects were involved and how many officers responded.

A car is at the scene, halfway onto a sidewalk and badly damaged.

