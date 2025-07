NFL star, Antioch native Najee Harris injured in July 4 fireworks explosion, agent confirms

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- NFL running back and Bay Area native Najee Harris has been confirmed as one of the injured in the fireworks explosion in Antioch on 4th of July.

Harris' agent released a statement to ESPN, saying that Harris suffered a superficial eye injury and he expects to be ready for the upcoming season.

Harris signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.